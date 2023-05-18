Rain Now then some Hazy Sun 3pm-8pm Today.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Rain and possibly some Thunder can be expected in the Twin Cities now until 3 p.m. then some Hazy Sunshine 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with temperatures near 70 degrees and Breezy Winds from the West-Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.  Stronger Cold Front this evening will bring a chance for some Showers between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. 

Friday will be Much Cooler statewide with Gusty Northwest Winds all across Minnesota and Decreasing Winds by the evening hours. 

Weekend looks good with some Patchy Fog Saturday morning then Hazy Sun on Saturday and mainly Sunny on Sunday.  Temperatures Warming into upper 70s Monday then 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with Higher Humidity.    

TODAY:

Cloudy  with  Scattered  Showers  and  T-Storms  until  3  p.m.  then  Peeks  of  Hazy  Sun  3  p.m.  until  8  p.m.  Chance  for  Showers  and  T-Storms  until  3  p.m.  is  100%.  

HIGH:  70  Degrees. 

Wind:  West-Southwest  at  10  to  15  mph. 

TONIGHT: 

Cloudy  with  Scattered  Showers  9  p.m.  to  12  a.m.  Friday  otherwise  remaining  Cloudy  and  Breezy  and  Cool.  Chance  for  Scattered  Showers  9  p.m.  to  12  a.m.  is  60%.

LOW:   46  Degrees.    

Wind:  Northwest  at  10  to  15  mph. 

FRIDAY: 

Cloudy,  Breezy  and  Unseasonably  Cool  with  Skies  becoming  Partly  Cloudy  in  the  late  afternoon.

HIGH:  60  Degrees.  

Wind:  Northwest  at  10  to  20  mph. 

FRIDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   45  Degrees.

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY………………..…71 / 52  AM Patchy Fog then Sunny with some Smoky Haze.

SUNDAY………………………76 / 56  Hazy Sunshine.

MONDAY…………………….79 / 62  Hazy Sunshine and Warmer.

TUESDAY……………………..83 / 64  Hazy Sunshine and Breezy.

WEDNESDAY……………….84 / 66  Hazy Sun, Breezy, Warmer & more Humid.

The average low and high for the extended period is 52 and 71

JONATHAN YUHAS