Rain Now then some Hazy Sun 3pm-8pm Today.

Rain and possibly some Thunder can be expected in the Twin Cities now until 3 p.m. then some Hazy Sunshine 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with temperatures near 70 degrees and Breezy Winds from the West-Northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Stronger Cold Front this evening will bring a chance for some Showers between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Friday will be Much Cooler statewide with Gusty Northwest Winds all across Minnesota and Decreasing Winds by the evening hours.

Weekend looks good with some Patchy Fog Saturday morning then Hazy Sun on Saturday and mainly Sunny on Sunday. Temperatures Warming into upper 70s Monday then 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with Higher Humidity.

TODAY:

Cloudy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms until 3 p.m. then Peeks of Hazy Sun 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Chance for Showers and T-Storms until 3 p.m. is 100%.

HIGH: 70 Degrees.

Wind: West-Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Scattered Showers 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday otherwise remaining Cloudy and Breezy and Cool. Chance for Scattered Showers 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. is 60%.

LOW: 46 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy, Breezy and Unseasonably Cool with Skies becoming Partly Cloudy in the late afternoon.

HIGH: 60 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 45 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY………………..…71 / 52 AM Patchy Fog then Sunny with some Smoky Haze.

SUNDAY………………………76 / 56 Hazy Sunshine.

MONDAY…………………….79 / 62 Hazy Sunshine and Warmer.

TUESDAY……………………..83 / 64 Hazy Sunshine and Breezy.

WEDNESDAY……………….84 / 66 Hazy Sun, Breezy, Warmer & more Humid.

The average low and high for the extended period is 52 and 71

JONATHAN YUHAS