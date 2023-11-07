Rain moves in Tuesday night, out by morning

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for November 7, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Most of the rain so far Tuesday has been light and brief. Widespread light and steady rain spreads across most of Minnesota this evening and overnight. In the Twin Cities, the rain should move in after 9:00 PM, and be out by dawn. Early on Wednesday, there might be some lingering drizzle, mainly in the south and east metro. A few peeks of sun break through the clouds Wednesday afternoon, sending temperatures into the low 50s around the Twin Cities. The warmer weather is short-lived, because another front sweeps through Wednesday night.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible Wednesday night through Thursday. While most of Minnesota and Wisconsin stays dry, light snow is possible from a Bemidji to Duluth line and north Thursday afternoon and evening. An inch or two of snow is possible up north, and the North Shore could get a few inches. Temperatures stay in the 40s through the weekend. Looking ahead to next week, expect warmer temperatures. Highs in the 50s are likely for several days, and some places in southern Minnesota could get into the 60s.