Rain ends this morning then Windy & Colder this afternoon and then Light Snow on Wednesday.

Rainfall since Monday afternoon up to 1″ in many areas around the Twin Cities but now the Rain is lighter this morning and will taper off to Spotty Showers by Noon and come to an end. The afternoon hours Mainly Cloudy and Windy with West-Southwest Winds at 15 to 30 mph and temperatures falling from the low 50s at 8 a.m. to the low 40s by 5 p.m. Cloudy and continued Windy and Colder Tonight with lows in the 30s and West Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Light Snow will develop approaching from the west after 4 a.m. Wednesday and continue through Wednesday afternoon with Snow Accumulation of 1″ or less by Wednesday evening. It will be much Colder on Wednesday too with highs in the low to mid 30s and Gusty West Winds from 10 to 20 mph. Areas northwest of the Twin Cities toward Alexandria and the Minnesota/South Dakota/North Dakota border could see 1″ to 3″ of Snow on Wednesday. Light Snow or Flurries Wednesday night and continued Windy with Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph and lows near 30 degrees by Thursday morning. Thursday will be Partly to Mostly Cloudy with Cold Gusty Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph and highs around 40 degrees but feeling more like the low 30s with the Gusty Winds. JONATHAN YUHAS