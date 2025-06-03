Rain ends this afternoon but Unhealthy Air Quality from Smoke continues into early Wednesday morning then Sunny and much improved Air Quality Wednesday afternoon.

AIR QUALITY ALERT UNTIL 6 A.M. WEDNESDAY: Not so nice outside with Rain in the Twin Cities Today and actually not healthy with the high amount of wildfire smoke from Canada fires down at surface level Today. The Rain and Cooler Air is pushing wildfire smoke that was higher in the atmosphere over Minnesota past few days down to the surface. Air Quality will be Unhealthy for everyone in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas from now until about 6 a.m. Wednesday. Rain and some Thunder will end about 4 p.m. and highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s ( average is mid 70s ) – unfortunately the Poor Air Quality will continue into the evening and early Wednesday. Much improved conditions will develop in the air after 6 a.m. Wednesday as the dense smoke plume moves farther east into eastern Wisconsin by the late morning hours. Areas of Patchy Fog will also develop Tonight around the Twin Cities especially in River Valleys and lows will be in the mid 50s with Light Winds.

Wednesday brings Sunshine with some Light Smoky Haze but Air Quality will not be in the Unhealthy Range for Everyone although people with Respiratory Issues should continue to use some caution while outdoors. Highs Wednesday in the mid to upper 70s with Sunny Skies and West Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Clear Skies Wednesday night with lows in the upper 50s and Light Winds.

Partly Cloudy on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s then Partly Cloudy Thursday night with Isolated T-Storms after 1 a.m. Friday and lows near 60 degrees.

Friday through Saturday and Sunday. Partly Cloudy Friday with Spotty T-Storms and highs in the low 70s. Sunny to Partly Cloudy on Saturday with an Isolated afternoon T-Storm possible and highs in the upper 70s. Cloud and Sun Mix and Breezy with Spotty T-Storms on Sunday and highs in the low 70s. Cloudy with Scattered T-Showers on Monday then Cloud and Sun Mix in the afternoon with Breezy Conditions and highs in the low 70s. Warmer temperatures moving into the area next Tuesday June 10 through Thursday June 12 with highs in the mid to upper 80s. JONATHAN YUHAS