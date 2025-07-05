Rain ends Saturday evening, beautiful Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for July 5, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There are still some scattered showers and thundershowers around Minnesota Saturday evening. In the Twin Cities, we could get a little more rain between about 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Then the front is through, and drier air filters in overnight.

If you have been waiting for a day where you don’t have to worry about the weather this holiday weekend, Sunday is your day! Lots of sun, lower humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s around the state.

In the upcoming week, I’m watching two good chances for rain. The first is Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Some of these storms could have strong winds and heavy rain, especially in western Minnesota. Another wave with storms arrives Friday into Saturday. Severe weather appears unlikely, but heavy rainfall is possible.

Between the rain chances, it will be a standard summer week. Highs hold in the mid 80s each day, and there will be little humidity in the air every afternoon.