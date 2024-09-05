Rain earlier this morning now some Hazy Sunshine with Smoky Skies at times.

Showers and T-Storms moved through the Twin Cities early this morning with most areas picking up about .05″ of Rain while Heavier Rain Amounts fell to the south near Albert Lea and east toward Wisconsin.

Skies in the Twin Cities will be Partly Cloudy this afternoon but Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph will pull Smoke from Wildfires out west that has been sitting over northwest Minnesota and North Dakota down south into the Twin Cities producing a noticeable Smoky Haze this afternoon. People with respiratory issues may want to limit time outdoors this afternoon due to the Smoke in the air but most of the Smoke will be high up in the atmosphere well above the ground level. North Winds will continue into Tonight and Friday in the Twin Cities and this will push the Smoke out of Minnesota south into Iowa and southern Wisconsin on Friday. Air Quality is expected to be good over most of Minnesota including Twin Cities this weekend but fires in the Black Hills of South Dakota may send some Smoke over Minnesota Skies at times over the next few days.

Friday will be Much Cooler with a Cloud and Sun Mix and Isolated T-Showers in and around the Twin Cities from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but the T-Showers should only last 20 minutes or less however could produce some small Hail in the afternoon mainly in areas near the Minnesota / Wisconsin border. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s with Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will become Clear Friday evening with Lighter Winds for Friday night high school football games along with temperatures in the low 60s at 7 p.m. and upper 50s by 10 p.m.

Upcoming Weekend starts out Cool with Scattered Light Frost for areas along a line from Brainerd to Hayward, Wisconsin and points north as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s by Saturday morning. No Frost in the Twin Cities area but lows by Saturday morning falling into the mid to upper 40s by Saturday – the coolest since last May. Usually the Twin Cities will see the first Light Frost with temperatures in the upper 30s the last week of September and Killer Frost around October 10.

Saturday will start with patchy Fog near Lakes and River Valleys otherwise Sunny to be Partly Cloudy with highs in the upper 60s with Northwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Clear Saturday night with Patchy Fog again in areas near Lakes and River Valleys with lows in the low 50s. Sunday will be Sunny and Warmer with highs in the mid 70s and West-Southwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer temperatures return Monday through Wednesday of next Week with highs in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday and mid 80s on Wednesday with Hazy Sunshine. Slight chance for some Isolated T-Storms on Wednesday. JONATHAN YUHAS