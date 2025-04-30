Rain, cooler weather returns Thursday

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for April 30, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Minnesota is getting squeezed by two systems on Thursday. A low is trying to move in from the south, and a cold front from the northwest. The southern low will push a lot of rain along that front Thursday afternoon as it drags across the Twin Cities.

If you want to get a run in or take the dog on a walk Thursday, make sure you do it before noon! Unless you like running in the rain or the smell of wet dog. To each their own!

With two systems coming together over the Great Lakes, they are going to slow things down heading into Friday. That means north winds, clouds, and more cool air getting pulled over the region. Highs likely stay in the 50s Friday afternoon with on and off drizzle.

After that, the forecast turns almost summer-like. We settle into a warm, dry pattern through next week with several days in the 70s.