Rain continues Sunday night, early Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for April 20, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Well, most of Easter was dry! The rain has arrived from the Twin Cities to the south and east. That steady, cold rain continues through the night and into Monday morning. Metro rain totals could range from 0.25” in the west metro to almost an inch in the southeast metro.

If you live in northwest Wisconsin, and even from Pine County to Duluth in Minnesota, you might see some snow with the rain Monday morning. Any accumulations likely stay closer to Lake Superior.

Monday and Tuesday follow the same song and dance: Scattered rain in the morning, then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs both days should be in the low 60s. In fact, temperatures stay in the low to mid 60s all week.

I expect two more wet days in the week ahead. The first is Thursday, and that is trending more toward the afternoon. Looking ahead to next weekend, more rain and storms are possible on Sunday.