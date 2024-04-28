Rain continues Sunday evening, lighter showers Monday

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for April 28, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The rain continues Sunday evening across most of Minnesota. There could be a few rumbles of thunder mixed in, but no strong storms are expected. Rain pushes north tonight, leaving fog and some lighter rain showers around the Twin Cities by daybreak Monday. Clouds stay over most of the state Monday, keeping temperatures nearly steady in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be beautiful in the afternoon for the Twin Cities! Both afternoons should be dry, with highs in the upper 60s and low 60s.

On Tuesday evening, another round of widespread rain and a few storms moves across Minnesota from west to east. If you live west of St. Cloud, that rain could impact your afternoon and evening plans. The rain reaches the Twin Cities after sunset, and it is out just after midnight. There is a small chance some of the storms have small hail and brief gusty winds. The spring showers keep on rolling through the second half of the week. Widespread rain and t-showers are likely on Thursday, and scattered light rain showers are possible Friday and Saturday.