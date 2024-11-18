Rain continues Monday night, heavy at times

As expected, the rain arrived in the Twin Cities after 3:00 PM. More rounds of rain lift across Minnesota and Wisconsin tonight, and it could be heavy at times. You might even hear a few rumbles of thunder at times. Winds also pick up, gusting to 40 mph from the south and southeast.

The rain becomes more scattered Tuesday morning, and pushes into northern Minnesota by the afternoon. Rain totals near or over an inch are likely across most of the state and into Wisconsin. The strong winds shift to the west, driving temperatures into the low and mid 40s Tuesday afternoon. It gets even colder through the second half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 30s and colder wind chills.

Snow is likely Wednesday. No, it will not be a lot. Scattered snow showers could add up to a dusting in spots from the Twin Cities into central Minnesota. Places northwest of Alexandria could get 1 to 3 inches, and as much as 5 inches of snow near the Red River Valley.