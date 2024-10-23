Rain chances increasing for Thursday evening – Chris

Today was a true October day with sunshine and temperatures right in line with normal for this time of the year. Skies will be clear early tonight, but clouds begin to increase closer to sunrise as the next disturbance comes our way. Since Monday, I’ve been discussing an increasing trend for widespread rain Thursday afternoon and evening, and that trend has held steady, boosting my confidence in widespread rain across parts of the state. Thursday will start dry, with clouds increasing and highs reaching the mid 60s. Scattered showers look to develop in the the afternoon and evening. Timing is still not 100% set in stone, but this could impact the tail end of the Thursday evening commute. It’s been a while since we’ve had a wet drive around here. With it being the first rain in a while, I’d still expect roads to slicken up quickly with any rainfall.

Beyond that, a seasonable and dry Friday and Saturday are in store as skies turn mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Milder air returns early next week as temperatures once again return to the 70s. This is ahead of what could be a bigger storm system by the middle of next week that could bring another chance of widespread rain.

The pattern is TRYING to get more active. The big question is… will it?

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece