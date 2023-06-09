Rain chances increase on Saturday, but it’s still not much – Chris

Happy Friday Afternoon! It’s another overall comfortable summer day. It’s still a bit muggy and hazy as temperatures top out into the low to middle 80s. Though brief, a change to the pattern does move in this weekend and into early next week. It’s due to a cold front sliding from north to south across Minnesota that will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

The shower chance won’t be extremely widespread, nor will it be a washout. Rather, look for a broken line of showers and thunderstorms starting in the north this evening, and redeveloping right on top of the metro and pushing southward in the early afternoon hours of Saturday. With cloud cover and winds turning out of the north, temperatures will likely remain in the upper 70s for afternoon highs.

Sunday will be cooler and pleasant. Abundant sunshine, plus temperatures topping out in the lower 70s. 70s and low humidity lasts into Monday, then heat and humidity builds back in by the middle of next week.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece