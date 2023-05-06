Rain chances for the weekend, but Chris says it’s not a washout

Happy weekend! Today will start much like Friday. Generally dry, but a few spotty showers. Temps will be in the middle 50s. By the afternoon, rounds of showers and storms will develop. A few could be strong or severe with gusty winds, hail, and localized heavy rainfall. This will continue into Sunday, where a few severe storms will be possible across southern Minnesota. This would be mainly in the afternoon, and many will remain completely dry.

Into next week, look for the active pattern of off and on storm chances to continue.

Enjoy the weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece