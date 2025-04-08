Rain chances are increasing midweek

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for April 8, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Temperatures are moving in the right direction today. Highs got close to 50° in the Twin Cities metro. We will be in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday, even with a little rain in the forecast.

There are two different waves of low pressure moving through during the middle of the week. We start with a few light rain showers on Wednesday morning as the first low passes to our south. The middle of the day will be drier, and the sun comes out too. The amount of sun you see will determine if a few more showers or t-showers develop in the late afternoon and early evening. If we get more sun, there might be a brief downpour as you are out and about Wednesday evening.

The second low is slow. It drags across the state Wednesday night and through most of Thursday. Under the low, clouds and a light rain showers are possible on and off during the day. These will be much lighter since it will be a little cooler.

Our late week warm-up remains on track. Highs get near 60° Friday, and the upper 60s Sunday. We could get warm enough that a few more t-showers develop Sunday afternoon. The better chance for rain would be overnight into Monday, as a stronger low works through the region. Temperatures drop back into the 50s as that moves away early next week.