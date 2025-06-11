Rain becomes widespread late Wednesday

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for June 11, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Rain, storms, and rounds of smoke. That is your forecast in a nutshell.

A thin line of rain has sat over the heart of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday more. Rain becomes more widespread later this afternoon, and a few downpours and thunderstorms are possible too. Your afternoon and evening activities might be canceled or moved inside.

Right now, there is poor air quality around Mankato, Marshall, and Morris. Later today and through Thursday, there could be some poor air quality at times in central and southern Minnesota. Keep tabs on the air quality if you have heart or lung issues.

The widespread heavy rain remains on track Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. A few rounds of storms will drop 1 to 2 inches of rain across parts of central and southern Minnesota. Locally, there could be some totals over 3 inches. Rivers and streams might rise, but since this is coming over several hours, the flooding potential here is low.

The severe weather potential is low too. A couple of the storms Thursday evening and overnight could have strong winds and some hail. Mostly, these will bring a lot of rain.

Some rain could linger into Saturday morning. The remainder of Father’s Day Weekend should be dry in the Twin Cities. By Sunday night, we start another stormy stretch of weather through the first half of next week.