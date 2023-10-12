Rain becomes widespread late Thursday, gusty winds tonight

Here’s your Thursday afternoon forecast for October 12, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Rain lifts south to north across the Twin Cities metro Thursday afternoon. If you are in the south metro, rain will start between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM, and in the north metro from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Why the big spread in time? There is a lot of dry air sitting across central Minnesota, and it is tough to say exactly when the air will get wet enough for rain. The bottom line: The later in the day, the higher the rain chances. If you have evening plans, bet on steady cold rain with blustery winds.

Overnight, you might hear a few rumbles of thunder with locally heavy rain. This is also when we get the strongest wind gusts, potentially 40 to 50 mph across the southern half of Minnesota. Widespread rain continues through Friday morning, then could get more scattered Friday afternoon and evening. Even though there could be some dry time here and there late Friday, it will not be pleasant. Temperatures remain steady in the upper 40s on Friday. Rain totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely across the southern half of the state, including the Twin Cities metro. Parts of southern Minnesota could see as much as 3 inches of rain. There will be a sharp cut-off north of Brainerd. Some parts of northern Minnesota could only get a tenth of an inch of rain.

Sprinkles could linger through Saturday morning, and clouds hold over us in the afternoon. The sun finally returns Sunday afternoon, but expect the cooler than average temperatures to continue for several days. Highs hold in the 50s through the first half of next week.