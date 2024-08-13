Rain arrives on Wednesday! Here’s what you need to know – Chris

Good Tuesday evening! It was another dry and warm day as highs topped out near their seasonal averages in the lower 80s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the middle 60s. After that, changes quickly move in ahead of what I expect to be a good soaking rain for many, especially south of I-94

Clouds increase throughout the day on Wednesday, with rain showers gradually increasing from west to east. In the metro, the best rain chances arrive in the afternoon evening. This means our evening commute could be wet in a few spots, so do be prepared for that! Highs will be in the upper 70s. Steady rain arrives overnight and will likely continue into early Thursday. Then, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected throughout the day. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s. Showers wrap up on Friday, but we’ll remain unsettled with passing showers, clouds, and cooler highs in the lower 70s.

Sunshine returns into the weekend, along with temperatures that could trend a few degrees above average.

Enjoy this evening, friends, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece