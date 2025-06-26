Rain and thunderstorms again today, dry Friday

Rain will move into the Twin Cities just after 7 a.m. today so expect periods of rain and thunder this morning and into the afternoon. Most of the rain in the Twin Cities will be light to moderate this morning into the early afternoon, then storms will produce heavier downpours of rain between 2-7 p.m. Those storms could lead to some spot flooding especially since the ground is now saturated from yesterday’s 2-3″ of rain. Rainfall amounts today will average around 1″ with higher amounts south of the Minnesota River. Severe storms with a tornado potential will also be possible this afternoon along a line from Mankato to Owatonna to Rochester to Owatonna and points south toward Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin.

Clouds and fog this morning in the Twin Cities with rain and thunder on and off into the noon hour then storms with heavier downpours of rain from 2-7 p.m. which could lead to ponding of water in poor drainage areas. Highs today will be well below average in the upper 60s (average high 82 degrees) and winds will be from the Northeast at 5-10 mph but higher gusts near storms. Rain and storms ending by 10 p.m. tonight then cloudy with areas of fog and lows near 60 degrees along with light Northeast winds by the 5:29 a.m. sunrise Friday.

Clouds and fog Friday morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s and northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy and becoming more humid overnight Friday into Saturday with lows in the mid 60s.

Hazy sunshine, hot, humid and breezy with isolated storms north of the Twin Cities Saturday afternoon and storms possible in the Twin Cities Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday near 90 degrees with heat index values in the mid 90s and south winds at 10-20 mph. Isolated storms Saturday night and humid with lows near 70 degrees by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and humid with scattered storms and some could be severe. Highs Sunday in the low to mid 80s. Sunshine on Monday and lower humidity with highs in the mid 80s. JONATHAN YUHAS