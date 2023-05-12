Rain and storms to start the weekend. Chris says Mother’s Day looks drier!

Good Friday to one and all! Spotty showers are in play across southern Minnesota this afternoon as sunshine sticks around to the north. This will be the general theme through the weekend as southern Minnesota will be the target zone for the heaviest showers and strongest storms.

This afternoon, look for scattered showers to continue with temperatures topping out into the middle 70s. The overnight hours will be drier, though a few more spotty showers can’t be ruled out.

Saturday will be the best day for showers and storms with the most widespread activity developing into the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be most likely closer to the Iowa border. Meanwhile, heaviest rainfall amounts will be located across southern Minnesota, where several inches of rainfall will be possible.