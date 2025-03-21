Rain and snow chances return by Sunday – Chris

Good Friday evening to one and all! After highs in the 50s today, a passing cold front sends temperatures tumbling overnight. Look for clearing skies and overnight lows into the single digits and teens, but this cold snap doesn’t last long.



Saturday starts with full sunshine, but the next chance of precipitation we’re tracking comes as a rain and snow mix Saturday night into Sunday. This is not expected to be a high impact event for the metro and southward, but it will be a bit of a nuisance at times on Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s. Northern Minnesota should watch this closely. It’s possible that accumulating snow falls north of St. Cloud. Parts of the arrowhead have winter storm watches, as that’s where several inches of snow are possible.



Seasonable temperatures and dry weather is expected into the first half of next week, with temps potentially flirting with 70 degrees by next Friday!



Enjoy the evening and take care

– Meteorologist Chris Reece

