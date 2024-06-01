Rain and clouds to give way to Saturday Sunshine – Chris
Once clouds and fog clear, the day should be great with no issues. Expect sunshine after any early morning showers move out. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.There is a chance for severe weather towards the end of this weekend. Sunday is mostly dry, warm, and humid. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Sunday night is the period to watch as a cluster of storms develops across the Dakotas and races southeastward across Minnesota. This could bring a risk for damaging winds, and this is why the storm prediction center has a “marginal” and“slight” risk of severe weather across the state.Another soaking rain chance arrives by Tuesday, and the week ahead as a whole continues our unsettled pattern.Stay dry, y’all!– Meteorologist Chris Reece