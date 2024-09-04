Rain, a few storms possible Wednesday night

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for September 4, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A cold front is moving across Minnesota and Wisconsin tonight. First, clouds are pushing across the Twin Cities this evening, and we stay dry through midnight. After that, scattered rain and a few storms develop along the front, continuing on and off through Thursday morning. The best chances for some heavier downpours and gusty winds in the storms are in northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Severe weather potential is very low since the front is passing overnight and the humidity is on the lower side.

In addition to the rain, the front will pull in more smoke from Canadian wildfires. There is an Air Quality alert in effect through midday Thursday in northwest Minnesota. However, there could be some brief impacts to air quality around most of the state, including in the Twin Cities. Thankfully, since the front is moving quickly, any poor air quality should only last for a few hours at most.

That front is also bringing in more fall-like temperatures through the end of the week. Highs fall into the mid 70s on Thursday. More clouds and scattered showers hold highs in the 60s across most of the state on Friday. It could be cool enough for some scattered frost in northeast Minnesota Saturday morning! If you are not ready for fall, the cool air is only here for the weekend. By next week. Highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s.