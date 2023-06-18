Rain, a few storms likely Sunday evening

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for June 18, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Scattered rain and a few storms are likely across the Twin Cities metro this evening. The best chances should stay along and east of I-35. This is our last chance for rain for a few days, so keep your fingers crossed! Heat and humidity move in on Monday. This is the beginning of a very hot stretch of weather for Minnesota. High temperatures stay in the low to mid 90s through most of the week. The hottest days, and the ones with the best chances of reaching the mid 90s, are Tuesday and Wednesday.

By the end of the week, a front will try to push in from the west. As of now, the best chances for scattered storms Thursday and Friday should stay across northern and western Minnesota. Gradually, that front will sag south by next weekend, bringing the storm chances closer to the Twin Cities.