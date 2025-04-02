Quieter weather arrives for the Twins home opener – Chris

Good Wednesday evening, friends!

What a wild 24 hours of weather! Last night’s storm dropped 2.1 inches of snow at MSP, adding another late-season blast of winter to the record books. Much of today has been a soggy mess, with heavy rain and occasional bursts of wintry mix making for a cold and damp midweek. The good news? The worst of it is winding down tonight.

Tonight: Rain and Mix Taper Off

The steady rain and mix that lingered through the day will finally come to an end this evening. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures dip into the mid-30s overnight. Roads should improve as precipitation clears out, but damp surfaces could lead to some slick spots by morning.

Thursday: Dry Twins Home Opener

Tomorrow looks far calmer, with seasonable temperatures in the mid-40s and dry conditions holding firm. The clouds may hang around, but at least we’ll get a break from the rain and snow.

Looking Ahead: Mild & Quiet Into the Weekend

Friday brings a return to the 50s, though a slight chance of showers could sneak in Friday night into early Saturday. Otherwise, the weekend is shaping up to be dry and seasonable, with highs in the mid to upper 40s and plenty of sunshine.

Even better? A warm-up is on the horizon! By next week, we could be seeing highs soaring into the 60s—a much-needed taste of spring after this latest wintry mix.

We’re finally turning a corner! Stay warm tonight, and enjoy the dry days ahead.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece