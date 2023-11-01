Quiet, chilly weather continues this week

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for November 1, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We continue with a quiet stretch of weather through the end of the work week. It took a long time for the sun to come out in the Twin Cities today, but it should peek through faster Thursday afternoon. Highs stay in the upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow, depending on how much sun we get. A weak cold front dives south on Friday, and then fizzles out over southern Minnesota. While there won’t be any rain or snow with this, it will bring more clouds Friday afternoon. Temperatures should warm a little more, reaching the mid to upper 40s.

The remainder of the forecast is a tough one. A strong jet stream sets up over the middle of the country from the weekend through the middle of next week. There will be several, weak disturbances moving through very quickly during that time. Most of the precipitation should be light rain, but there will be a little snow mixing in across central and northern Minnesota, and overnight in the Twin Cities. At this point, the wettest times will likely be Sunday afternoon and evening through Monday. This will not be a widespread, soaking rain, rather on and off scattered showers. If you are hoping for a warm-up, the best I can offer you is temperatures closer to 50° this weekend.