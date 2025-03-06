Quiet and seasonable into the weekend – Chris

What a beautiful start to the day! After a morning of sunshine and highs reaching 40 degrees, the snow has already seen some significant melting after our recent winter storm. This afternoon, clouds rolled in, but the break from bitter cold continues.

Tonight will be chilly, dropping into the upper teens, but Friday brings more sunshine and another day near 40. The real warm-up kicks in this weekend, with highs soaring into the upper 40s Saturday and mid-50s Sunday. By Monday? We could be flirting with 60!

This stretch of mild weather is giving us a taste of spring. Enjoy it— March can always have a few surprises up its sleeve!



Enjoy the evening and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece