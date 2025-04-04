Quick hitting rain & snow tonight, then abundant sunshine – Chris

Clouds remain thick ahead of a quick moving hit of rain and snow showers across Minnesota. This won’t be a washout by any means, but this band moves across the state this evening. A few wet snowflakes could mix in as well. This should happen as most things are winding down and many are headed to bed.

The weekend is all about sunshine! Mostly sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the middle 40s Saturday and lower to middle 50s on Sunday. If you’re planning to do Goldy’s run, expect a cool start with temperatures in the 30s around race time, but it will feel like the 20s.

Next week starts on a cool note with highs on Monday struggling to get out of the 30s and lower 40s, but a warming trend comes our way quickly. By mid to late week, highs should return to the 60s! Next week also looks mainly dry as of now, with only 20% chances of showers Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s to the weekend! Enjoy the evening and take care.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece