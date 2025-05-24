Pretty nice weather for Memorial Day Weekend

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for May 24, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

One down, two more beautiful days ahead for the holiday weekend!

There might be some sprinkles early Saturday evening in northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Once the sun goes down, any sprinkles and clouds disappear. Since winds will be light, temperatures will drop quickly.

Overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 40s in the Twin Cities. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Arrowhead, where lows could drop into the mid 30s.

Sunday is almost a rinse and repeat of Saturday: Sun in the morning, clouds develop in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer, climbing into the low 70s.

The low 70s stick around on Monday, although there will be a few more clouds, and maybe a sprinkle up north. Rain chances go up Tuesday and Wednesday, providing enough moisture to clear some dust out of the air.

If you are craving some warmer summer weather on this unofficial start to summer, be patient. Highs dip into the 60s with the rain Tuesday and Wednesday, then the warm-up is on. Temperatures reach the low 80s by next weekend.