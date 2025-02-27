Powerful winds arrive on Friday – Chris

The warmth continues, but big changes are on the way! A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of Minnesota from 9 AM to 6 PM Friday, with gusts over 50 mph possible. While temperatures will start off mild, they’ll drop throughout the day as those winds roar in. Expect highs in the mid 40s near midday, with temps in the 20s by 10pm Friday night.

Saturday brings calmer but cooler weather. Temps will start in the teens, and the day will remain sunny with highs in the 30s before another big warm-up Sunday and Monday. Highs could reach the 50s early next week before rain moves in, and by Tuesday night, we may even see some snow mixing in.

Enjoy the mild temps, but be ready for a wild and windy Friday!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece