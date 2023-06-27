Poor air quality, severe storms possible Wednesday

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for June 27, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has issued a Forecast First Alert for Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Severe storms are possible in the afternoon, and poor air quality is likely for a portion of the day.

The smoky smell has cleared from most of Minnesota already, and it will continue to improve over western Wisconsin Tuesday evening. However, the smoke will return Wednesday over eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, including the Twin Cities metro. This same airmass is currently causing very unhealthy air over a large part of the southern Great Lakes. Monitor the latest air quality readings on Wednesday, especially if you have chronic heart or respiratory issues. If the air becomes unhealthy, limit time outside, and hold off on anything more active.

There will be two rounds of rain moving across Minnesota and Wisconsin on Wednesday. The first comes after midnight and continues into the morning commute. This will just be rain with a few embedded thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected overnight. By the afternoon and evening, more scattered storms develop along and east of I-35. These storms could have large hail, damaging winds, and possibly a brief tornado. However, the thick smoke could help keep thunderstorms weaker. There are a lot of strings attached, but any storms that develop late on Wednesday could be big, so it is worth the extra attention.