Poor air quality, scattered rain likely Monday afternoon

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for June 5, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Twin Cities metro, southeast Minnesota, and western Wisconsin Monday afternoon through midnight.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is once again pushing across Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota. However, this smoke is from eastern Canada—different from the smoke we were dealing with a month ago. Air quality is unhealthy for everyone in parts of western Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. Once again, if you have chronic heart or lung issues, it will be difficult to be outside Monday. This smoke will likely hang around through early Tuesday afternoon, so start planning on seeing another Air Quality Alert tomorrow.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms could clear the air out a bit this afternoon. This rain is along a cold front, slowly pushing south. No severe weather is expected, but there could be some lightning and downpours Monday afternoon into the evening. This front stalls out over Minnesota on Tuesday, keeping a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon. By Wednesday, the warm, humid air and storm chances get pushed across western Minnesota. In the Twin Cities, it will be comfortable and closer to 80° Wednesday and Thursday. There is another cold front coming in Friday and Saturday, bringing more humidity and isolated storm chances.