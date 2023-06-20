Poor air quality and heat holding on

An Air Quality Alert is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening for most of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro.

Good evening, air quality tonight is worse than last night due to ground-level ozone. You’ll also notice some haze due to wildfires smoke (which is mainly at higher levels in the atmosphere, so not the air we’re breathing). As I write this, air quality from Hinckley, St. Cloud, Hutchinson, Mankato and the Twin Cities air quality is unhealthy for all individuals. Most of the rest of Minnesota into western Wisconsin are looking dealing wit unhealthy air for sensitive groups of individuals. Either way, limit time outdoors tonight given our unhealthy air quality.

Heat and poor air quality stick with us through Thursday. Storm chances start to increase late this workweek, but first across western/northwestern Minnesota Thursday PM. A few showers and storms are more likely for central Minnesota Friday PM, with isolated strong to severe storms. Our risk for severe weather is highest Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, especially south of I-94. High temperatures tomorrow through Saturday are in the 90s, with lows in mainly near 70°.

Take breaks from the poor air quality and the heat!