Plenty of warmth, not much rain this week
Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for May 5, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.
The 80s get pushed to western and northern Minnesota Monday afternoon. East-southeast winds will pull in slightly cooler air in the Twin Cities and northwest Wisconsin. Highs still reach the mid to upper 70s, with only a few clouds.
80s are back on Tuesday, ahead of a weak cold front. That front could produce a couple of showers up north Tuesday. It won’t be enough rain to send you indoors.
Behind that front, northeast winds will drop highs closer to 70° Wednesday and Thursday. There is another surge of warm, dry air by the end of the week. As the warm air moves in, there could be more showers and t-showers Friday night into Saturday.
What a stunning forecast for the fishing opener and Mother’s Day weekend! It will be mostly dry, and borderline hot for early May. Highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s.