Pleasant Wednesday evening with rain returning Thursday

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for May 1, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Clouds are moving back across Minnesota Wednesday evening. Late tonight, after midnight, rain will slowly move from south to north. Expect some light rain in the Twin Cities during the morning commute Thursday. Light to steady rain is likely through early Thursday afternoon, possibly with a rumble of thunder here or there. Another 0.25” to 0.50” of rain is possible across most of southern and eastern Minnesota through northwest Wisconsin. Clouds and drizzle linger through late Thursday afternoon and evening, keeping temperatures nearly steady in the low to mid 50s.

The sun returns Friday, and so do highs in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday’s rain is still in the forecast, but it is trending toward lighter rain showers. If you are planning something outside and need it to be completely dry, you are out of luck. If you can grumble through some light rain, go for it! Sunday is the pick of the weekend, and as close to an ideal spring day around here. Expect a lot of sun and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another round of rain and storms moves through Monday night through Tuesday, potentially dropping up to an inch of rain.