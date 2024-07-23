Pleasant mid-week before heat builds again – Chris
Happy Tuesday! After spotty showers and storms across the state, high pressure is sliding in from the northwest this evening into Wednesday. This will clear out the rain chances and allow sunshine to return for the rest of the week. Wednesday is the most refreshing day with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s. By Thursday, highs will be in the lower to middle 80s, with upper 80s potentially sneaking in by Friday. Another shot at 90° could arrive by the weekend into early next week. With that, also comes more humidity. Saturday looks to be dry, but nighttime storms are in the forecast both Sunday night and next Monday night.
Enjoy the dry days ahead!
– Meteorologist Chris Reece