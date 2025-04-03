Planning the weekend, and Spring’s return! – Chris

Happy Thursday evening to one and all.

Clouds have been slow to clear following the winter storm we’ve been tracking this week, but temperatures did warm up into the 40s. Tonight, we’ll see cloudy skies remain with lows right around the freezing mark.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees. One caveat is that evening rain chances have increased. This won’t be a washout by any means, but a band of showers will move across the state toward the end of the day. A few wet snowflakes could mix in as well. This should happen as most things are winding down and many are headed to bed.

The weekend is all about sunshine! Mostly sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the middle 40s Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday. If you’re planning to do Goldy’s run, expect a cool start with temperatures in the 30s around race time.

Next week starts on a cool note with highs on Monday struggling to get out of the 30s and lower 40s, but a warming trend comes our way quickly. By mid to late week, highs should return to the 60s! Next week also looks mainly dry as of now, with only 20% chances of showers Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s to the end of the week! Enjoy the evening and take care.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece