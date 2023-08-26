Picture perfect first weekend of the state fair – Chris

Good Saturday morning to one and all! It’s the first weekend of the state fair and I expect a pleasant weather experience, especially following the heat we experienced over the last work week.

There are some passing clouds this morning, but those should clear out by midday. Sunshine returns for the rest of the weekend with highs in the middle 70s Saturday, and middle to upper 70s on Sunday. There’s a small chance of a few rain drops across far northern Minnesota.

Next week, expect sunshine and a gradual warming trend. Low 80s on Monday could become upper 80s to near 90s by Friday. There is a small chance to see some rain drops on Monday afternoon as a front drops southward. As of now, the best chance of this happening is north and east of the metro, and into Western Wisconsin.