Perfect summer weather Tuesday!

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for July 1, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Today is a perfect summer day across Minnesota! You will see plenty of sun, feel highs in the low to mid 80s, and there will not be a lot of humidity. If you choose to spend the afternoon outside, make sure you are reapplying that sunscreen!

I wish I could keep the dry weather going as we head toward the Fourth on Friday. Temperatures, humidity, and rain chances are going up through the second half of the week.

Storms stay isolated Wednesday afternoon, and might hold off until Thursday evening. Either way, they could send you inside for an hour both days. Not too bad. Highs climb into the mid and upper 80s.

On the Fourth of July, the trends are positive for most of the state. It will be windy, hot, and humid for most of the day, but storms are trending later in the day. If you are seeing fireworks in western, central or northern Minnesota, there could be some late evening storms.

From the Twin Cities into northwest Wisconsin, storms are trending later at night. It is still a few days away, so please continue to check our latest forecast through Friday. I’m more optimistic that we will have fireworks around the metro, but those storms will be close.

Since the storms are slowing down a bit, that also means Saturday could be wetter. It might be Sunday until we get another day where we don’t have to think about rain.