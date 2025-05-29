Peeks of Sun Today then Warmer into the Weekend along with Smoky Skies at times.

Today in the Twin Cities the Weather brings Mix of Clouds and Sun with Spotty T-Showers possible mainly in the areas north and west of downtown Minneapolis. Highs Today will be in the low 70s with West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Clear Skies Tonight with Northwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph and lows in the upper 50s. Sunset this evening is 8:50 p.m. and sunrise Friday is 5:31 a.m.

Friday starts with Mainly Sunny Skies and staying Sunny into the afternoon but Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph ( Breezy ) will pull Wild Fire Smoke from Canada south into the Twin Cities late Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees and lows in the low 60s by 6 a.m. Saturday.

The worst day for Wild Fire Smoke over Minnesota will be on Saturday especially in areas along a line from Fargo, ND to Brainerd to Duluth and east into northwest Wisconsin. Air Quality in Minnesota may cause some health issue for people with sensitive respiratory health issues. Highs on Saturday near 80 degrees with Partly Cloudy Skies and lows in the low 60s by Sunday morning. Winds on Saturday from the Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Winds will switch to the Southwest on Sunday in the Twin Cities and this will push the Hazy Smoky Skies back into northern Minnesota. Sunday will be Sunny and Warmer with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s by Monday morning.

Monday will be Warm and Humid with Breezy Conditions and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and lows near 70 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will bring a day of T-Storms and some Strong to Severe T-Storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Tuesday in the upper 70s to low 80 with Muggy Conditions. Scattered T-Storms will continue into Wednesday morning then Sunny and Less Humid Wednesday afternoon with some Smoky Haze possible in the afternoon hours. JONATHAN YUHAS