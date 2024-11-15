Patchy, dense fog this morning then sunshine this afternoon – and a full moon tonight!

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m., but conditions will clear later in the day and for most of the weekend.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10AM INCLUDING TWIN CITIES: Watch for areas of patchy, dense fog around the Twin Cities this morning – especially now until 8 a.m. but may linger in spots until 10 a.m. The rest of today brings mainly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s and southeast winds 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy this evening and becoming breezy with southeast winds at 10-15 mph and lows in the low 40s along with a full moon.

Saturday brings sunshine and mild temperatures in the mid 50s but winds will be gusty from the southeast at 10-20 mph in the afternoon hours. Partly cloudy Saturday night with sprinkles possible late and into Sunday morning. Lows by Sunday morning will be in the low 40s with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Partly cloudy Sunday morning with sprinkles possible then mainly sunny and breezy in the afternoon with west winds at 10-20 mph and highs near 50 degrees then lows by Monday morning in the mid 30s.

Monday starts sunny then an approaching storm system from the southern United States will push clouds into the area by 5 p.m. Monday and rain after 9 p.m. Monday into Tuesday with areas of fog and lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday looks very wet with rain likely all day and night Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s. Wednesday will bring lighter, scattered rain showers and chilly highs in the low 40s. Thursday brings chance for rain mixed with snow in the morning then windy and cold in the afternoon with highs near 40 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS