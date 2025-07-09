Overnight storms for some of us – Chris

Good mid-week evening to one and all!

Expect a partly cloudy and muggy night ahead. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible, but most of the area stays dry. Lows will hover around 70.

Thursday brings a mix of sun and clouds with warm and humid conditions after morning storms end. Highs will climb into the upper 80s. By evening, a few thunderstorms may develop. Storm coverage looks scattered, so most of the day will still be dry and summerlike.

Friday turns more unsettled. Scattered thunderstorms are likely at times, but it’s not a total washout. While severe weather isn’t expected, a few storms could produce brief downpours or gusty winds. Highs will reach the low 80s with lingering humidity.

The weekend brings a welcome reset. Saturday looks gorgeous—partly cloudy, seasonable, and much more comfortable with highs near 80 and lower dew points. It’s shaping up to be a great day for just about anything outdoors.

Sunday warms up again under mostly sunny skies, with highs approaching the upper 80s. Heat and humidity build back in as we head into next week.

Monday and Tuesday both bring chances for scattered thunderstorms and muggy conditions, with highs around 90. Wednesday trends cooler and less humid with highs in the 70s.

Summer’s in full swing, but we’ve got a mix of stormy, steamy, and stunning weather ahead.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece