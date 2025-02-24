Over 70 Degrees Warmer Today compared to last Tuesday in the Twin Cities.

Last Week Bitter Cold temperatures with an Arctic Air Mass had taken over the northern United States especially the Midwest including Minnesota. The low temperature last Tuesday February 18 in the Twin Cities was -15 Below with Wind-Chills around -35 Below now this Week with Pacific Air highs this afternoon will be in the mid 50s to near 60 Degrees ( Record High is 59 Degrees set in 1880 and Average High is 32 Degrees ). It will be Breezy this afternoon with West Winds at 10 to 20 mph and Partly Cloudy Skies along with Chance for Rain Sprinkles and Isolated Thunder Showers between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The overnight hours will be Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog by sunrise ( 6:57 a.m. ) Tuesday and low temperatures in the low to mid 30s with West Winds at 5 mph.

Tuesday will be another Mild Day in the Twin Cities with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies and highs near 50 Degrees with Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Cloudy with Rain Showers possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 30s.

Cooler Wednesday and Thursday with Scattered Rain Showers Wednesday mainly in the morning then afternoon Clearing Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. Mainly Sunny on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be Windy and Mild with Scattered Showers possible Friday evening – highs Friday in the low to mid 50s. Sunny to Partly Cloudy over the Weekend with highs in the mid 30s Saturday to near 40 Degrees on Sunday. JONATHAN YUHAS