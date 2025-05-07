Only a couple cool days before the heat returns

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for May 7, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

You will feel the cooler northeast breeze today. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible through sunset. They are keeping highs in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Even though these temperatures are above average for early May, today and tomorrow are the cool days for the next week.

Beginning on Mother’s Day, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for several days. Initially, the air will be dry. By the middle of next week, humidity will start to creep into the region.

With all of that dry air, you better believe rain will be at a premium over the next week. Our best chance for a few isolated showers and maybe a rumble of thunder will be Friday afternoon and evening. Most of that will be in central and northern Minnesota, but I think some dying showers could reach the Twin Cities.

Please listen to all local burn restrictions or bans over the coming days. I expect fire conditions to get worse, especially when the winds pick up early next week.