One more unseasonably warm day Sunday, then temperatures drop

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for November 18, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Clear and quiet weather continues Saturday night through Sunday morning. Clouds move in during the afternoon Sunday, and winds pick up out of the southeast. Highs will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday, but still well above average for the middle of November. The Twin Cities metro reaches the low to mid 50s, with mid to upper 50s possible farther south. Northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin top out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

There are two systems to watch heading into Monday, and neither will have a big impact on our weather. One is staying farther south in the mid-Mississippi River Valley, and that has a lot of rain with it. The other is well to our north in central Canada, but it will be dropping a cold front across the state. That front could draw up a little rain from the Twin Cities to the south Monday afternoon and evening. As colder air comes in overnight, snow showers could mix in with the rain. Nothing sticks across most of the state, while the Northland might get a dusting of snow early Tuesday.

Overall, travel before Thanksgiving and the holiday itself should be dry in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The only travel issues around the country are in the eastern United States as that southern system moves east Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect colder weather locally through the end of this week. Highs drop into the upper 20s and low 30s by Friday and Saturday. There is a small chance for light snow in the Twin Cities on Friday, but confidence in that happening is low at the moment.