One more cool night before heat, humidity return this week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for June 11, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The crisp, refreshing air over Minnesota and Wisconsin stays in place tonight. It is another night where you can open up the windows, and maybe throw an extra blanket on the bed. Lows drop into the upper 40s and low 50s in the Twin Cities, and the mid 40s across the middle and western parts of the state. On Monday, few more clouds wrap their way in from the north and east. A stray shower or storm is possible Monday afternoon from the east metro into western Wisconsin. In the Twin Cities, most will stay dry. Consider yourself lucky if you see raindrops tomorrow.

It heats up again midweek. Highs return to the upper 80s to near 90° Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity slowly ticks up both days, but you will be feeling more heat than humidity. Friday and Saturday will be sweatier, and they will be a little wetter too. Scattered storms are possible Friday afternoon through Saturday. Looking ahead to Father’s Day next weekend, expect hot and dry weather.