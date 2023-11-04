Not bad for November, plus who could still see rain drops – Chris

The weekend will will feature a mix of sun and clouds with upper 40s on Saturday. By Sunday, clouds will thicken up with scattered showers across northern Minnesota into the afternoon and evening. The Twin Cities metro could also see showers, and the best chance of that is well into the nighttime hours after most of us have gone to bed for the evening. Sunday will also be the warmest day of the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Beyond that, the pattern into next week is unsettled with a few chances for showers. Otherwise temperatures look to remain steady in with highs in the middle 40s, and lows in the middle 30s.