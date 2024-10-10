Northern lights possible tonight, but clouds could interfere – Chris

Good Thursday evening to one and all!

It was another taste of SUMMER today as a warm front brought highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s across much of the state. Southwestern Minnesota saw high temperatures flirting with 90. A cold front is on the way, and this could be our last day with temperatures this warm before the winter.

Clouds are increasing across far northern Minnesota, and will gradually increase across the state tonight as overnight lows remain in the 50s and 60s. There IS a strong chance to see the northern lights tonight, but timing is everything as clouds could hinder that chance. For now, my thinking is the earlier the better. Get out and look north just after the sun sets!

By Friday, we’ll cool things down a bit with temps in the low 70s and more clouds in the sky. By the weekend, it might feel a little brisk—Saturday offers cooler temps with a slight chance of a few sprinkles here and there, but nothing too serious. Expect highs in the mid-60s. Sunday will be even cooler and breezy. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the sky as highs stay in the 50s. North of the metro, a few showers can’t be ruled out.

Looking ahead to early next week, FROST could make an appearance—fall is definitely fighting its way in, but another warm up the 70s could return by the end of next week.

Take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece