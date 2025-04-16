Nice today with northern lights possible tonight; strong storms possible on Thursday

Mainly sunny and high cirrus clouds at times today in the Twin Cities with southeast winds at 10-15 mph (breezy) and highs in the low 60s. Sunset tonight is 8:00 p.m. and partly cloudy skies expected tonight with possibility of northern lights visible overnight. Low temperatures by sunrise (6:24 a.m.) Thursday will be in the mid 40s with southeast winds at 5-15 mph.

Thursday has the potential for severe storms in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas between 3-9 p.m. with the most likely time 5- 7 p.m. The thunderstorms will have a risk to produce heavy rainfall of +1″, Large hail, gusty winds and even tornadoes. It will be warm and humid before the thunderstorms on Thursday, with highs in the low 70s and dew point temperatures in the muggy 60-degree range in the afternoon hours. Scattered showers but nothing severe Thursday night into Friday morning with lows in the upper 40s. Winds will be from the southeast at 10-20 mph and higher near thunderstorms during the day then northwest at 10-15 mph overnight.

Much cooler Friday with scattered rain showers in the morning then some peeks of sun with gusty winds Friday afternoon and highs in the low 50s. Clearing skies Friday night with some patchy light frost Saturday morning as lows drop into the mid 30s.

Saturday brings sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning.

Easter Sunday will be sunny in the morning then cloudy in the afternoon with rain developing in the late afternoon hours and highs will be in the low to mid 50s. JONATHAN YUHAS