Nice Sunny Monday afternoon then Rain and Thunder for Tuesday morning.

Rain was falling this morning in the Twin Cities for the morning Rush Hour and even some places in western Wisconsin had Rain Mixed with Snow with some +1″ Snow Accumulations as well in the Duluth area. This afternoon will be Pleasant in the Twin Cities with Mainly Sunny Skies after 2 p.m. and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 Degrees with West-Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Increasing Clouds Tonight with Scattered Rain Showers and T-Storms between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday with lows in the upper 40s and Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Once Showers and T-Storms end around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the Twin Cities the Skies will become Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny and it will be Nice Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s and Winds from the West at 10 to 15 mph ( Breezy ). Clear Skies Tuesday night with Light Winds and lows in the mid 40s.

Mainly Sunny on Wednesday and Pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s and West Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy Wednesday night with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 Degrees.

Thursday will start with Partly Cloudy Skies then Cloudy in the afternoon with Scattered Showers and T-Storms developing in the late afternoon and continuing into the evening and through Friday morning. Highs on Thursday in the low to mid 60s with East Winds at 10 to 15 mph and lows in the lower 50s by Friday morning.

Cloudy with Rain Showers ending Friday morning then Partly Cloudy to Sunny in the afternoon with Breezy Northeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph then Lighter Southeast Winds in the evening. Highs on Friday in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s by Saturday morning.

Weekend starts with a Mainly Sunny Saturday and highs in the mid 60s. Partly Cloudy Sunday morning then Cloud and Sun Mix in the afternoon with Breezy Conditions and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered Showers and T-Storms developing in the late afternoon on Sunday and will continue into Sunday evening. JONATHAN YUHAS