Nice Memorial Day Weekend ahead.

Expected Memorial Day Weekend Weather will be Calm and Pleasant in the Twin Cities and no Severe T-Storms expected. Lake temperatures all across Minnesota are still below 70 degrees the minimum water temperature for safe swimming. Lake temperatures will climb in all Minnesota Lakes about 1 to 3 degrees of current readings by Memorial Day Monday.

Sunny to Partly Cloudy Today in the Twin Cities with Light Northeast Winds at 5 mph and highs in the mid to upper 60s which is slightly below the 72 degree average high for May 23. Partly Cloudy Tonight with Light Winds and lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday through Sunday into Memorial Day Monday: Sunny to Partly Cloudy with Winds mainly from the Northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Highs Saturday in the upper 60s Saturday then near 70 degrees Sunday and Monday. Memorial Day Services of Remembrance on Monday will find Sunny Skies in the morning with temperatures in the low 60s and Sunny in the afternoon with temperatures near 70 degrees.

Scattered Showers and T-Storms will move into the Twin Cities Tuesday afternoon and continue on and off into Wednesday morning. Highs will be Cooler in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with more Cloud Cover in the area. Warmer and Sunny on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

Next Weekend ( Friday May 31 through Sunday June 2 ) will be Warmer with highs in the 70s Friday then 80s Saturday and Sunday along with a chance for some Strong T-Storms Sunday June 2 in the afternoon and evening. JONATHAN YUHAS